Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,378 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

LVS opened at $33.46 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.