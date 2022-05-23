Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,500 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in News by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 796,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. News Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

