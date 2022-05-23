Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
Shares of GCV opened at $5.73 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.