Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GCV opened at $5.73 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

