Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 96 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,476 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

ADBE stock opened at $399.09 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

