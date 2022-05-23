Gas Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00011316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $34.62 million and $100.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

