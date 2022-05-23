Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gentex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,228 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.83 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

