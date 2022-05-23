Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,679 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Republic Services worth $620,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.45 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

