Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Tractor Supply worth $514,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $179.96 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.82. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

