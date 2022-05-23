Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Gartner worth $532,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $250.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.29. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

