Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $642,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

