Geode Capital Management LLC Has $586.08 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,978,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Kroger worth $586,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.66 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

