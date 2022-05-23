Geode Capital Management LLC Has $653.90 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of ANSYS worth $653,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 610,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $252.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

