Geode Capital Management LLC Has $660.68 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Travelers Companies worth $660,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 632,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.24 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

