Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,489 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Hershey worth $577,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of HSY opened at $206.98 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

