Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Dollar Tree worth $610,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $127.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

