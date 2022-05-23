GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.