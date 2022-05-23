GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE PBH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,870. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

