GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 341.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 482,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,954,000 after acquiring an additional 395,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 296,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 172,939 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 45,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,583. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

