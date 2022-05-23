GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 132,534 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,871. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

