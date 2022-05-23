GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $14.10 on Monday, hitting $350.28. 74,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,553. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

