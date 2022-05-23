GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.64. 5,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.05.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

