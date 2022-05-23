GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

CHD traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $89.35. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,151. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

