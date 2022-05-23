GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,074 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.71.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
