Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,916 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after buying an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.63 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

