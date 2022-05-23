Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,804. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

