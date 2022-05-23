Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

