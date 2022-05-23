Glassman Wealth Services Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $11.07 on Monday, reaching $611.51. The stock had a trading volume of 917,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,250. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

