Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,607. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $195.50 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

