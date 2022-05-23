Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.