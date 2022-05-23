Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 100 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
