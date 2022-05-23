Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $22,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.51. 7,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.