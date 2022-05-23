GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st

Shares of GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of GMELY stock remained flat at $$5.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. GOME Retail has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $6.13.
GOME Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
