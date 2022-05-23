GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.65. 105,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,266. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $143,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 37.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GoPro by 732.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

