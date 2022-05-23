Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.56. 151,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,914. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.28 and a 200 day moving average of $350.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $295.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.