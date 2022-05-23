Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

