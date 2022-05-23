Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,171. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

