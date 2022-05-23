Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $16.55 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 169,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

