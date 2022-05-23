Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $20.20 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,065. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

