Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 769.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,669. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

