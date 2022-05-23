Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,524 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 686,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $174,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.76.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.14. 228,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average is $223.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

