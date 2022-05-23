Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.31.

NOW stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $429.27. The company had a trading volume of 87,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.51, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

