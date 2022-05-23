Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. 542,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

