Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 24,018 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.02. 255,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,300. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

