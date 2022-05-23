Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Greencore Group stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

