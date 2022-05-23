Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $22,245.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 440,748,248 coins and its circulating supply is 410,095,216 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

