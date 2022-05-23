Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0972 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $119,994.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,129.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.25 or 0.06770753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00237208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00657691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00636618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00074970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

