GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,953 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

