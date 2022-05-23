GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of Blue Foundry Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $551,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,300 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,916.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,318.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,998 shares of company stock worth $209,175.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.