GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Inter Parfums worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.