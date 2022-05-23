GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.