GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of City worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in City by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in City by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. City Holding has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

